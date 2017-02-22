DONATE

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
Beginning Feb. 25 the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the north-central frost zone. Spring load restrictions are already in place in the south, southeast, central and metro frost zones.

Road restriction maps showing the locations of weight-restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal. Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

 

Horseback Ride Turns Awry

A normal horseback ride turned into a trip to the hospital for a young woman after a vehicle hit the horse she was riding on. The accident
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

