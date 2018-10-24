Lakeland PBS
Weichert Realtors Hosts Pumpkin Carving Contest

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 24 2018
A local business in Brainerd has started a unique contest this year to get the community in the spirit for Halloween.

Weichert Realtors Tower Properties is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest for people of all ages to participate in. The business decided to start the contest as a way to involve community members of the Brainerd Lakes Area and get them excited for Halloween.

“The big thing about the Brainerd area is we are a local community. While we are a tourism community, we’re very local. It’s been cool seeing people from the community join in and get to do that kind of thing and join with us,” said Brandon Holmes, a realtor at Weichert Realtors, Tower Properties.

The contest started on October 4 and ends on October 29.To find out how to enter the contest, upload a photo of you with your carved pumpkin to Facebook and tag #WeichertBrainerd.

