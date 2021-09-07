Weekend Rain Helps Contain Northeast Minnesota Wildfires

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Cooler temperatures and weekend rain showers helped fire crews who are working to contain wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

As of Sunday the Greenwood Fire burning west of Isabella remained at just over 26,000 acres and was 37% contained. Meanwhile the two largest fires burning within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness also remained quiet over the weekend. The John Ek Fire and the nearby Whelp Fire are considered to be completely uncontained, but crews have been working to set up contingency lines and sprinkler systems to create a defense in case the fires spread.

Parts of the BWCA and the Superior National Forest closest to the fires remain closed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today