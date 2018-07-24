Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Weekend Crash Sends Three to the Hospital

Anthony Scott
Jul. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle, rear-end crash at 3:32 p.m. Saturday on Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive in Baxter.

The Baxter Police Department reported 15-year-old Cora J. Kuhl of Baxter was driving a Dodge Durango and rear-ended a Ford Focus driven by 80-year-old Carolyn G. Hale of Brainerd. The rear-end crash then caused the Ford to strike a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Randy A. Bourassa, 32 of Pillager.

Kuhl and Bourassa were not injured. Hale and her passenger, Linda M. Hale, 47, Brainerd, were injured and transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Bourassa’s passenger, Bridjett K. Miller, 26, Pillager, also was taken to the hospital.

No updates were provided on their condition.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Baxter 14U Baseball Comes Back To Win Against Aitkin

Celebration Held For Lakeland News

Lakeland News Celebrates 20 Years On The Air

Northern Heat 11U Baseball Takes Win Over Baxter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

94th Birchmont Golf Tournament Begins Qualifying Play

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Latest Stories

94th Birchmont Golf Tournament Begins Qualifying Play

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

BSU Anglers Finish 6th In Bassmaster College Championship

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

US Senate Candidate Karin Housley Campaigns In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Bemidji's Technology Park To See New Improvements

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Soccer Players Turn Out For 7th Annual Paul and Babe Blowout

Posted on Jul. 23 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.