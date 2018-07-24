Weekend Crash Sends Three to the Hospital

The Baxter Police Department reported 15-year-old Cora J. Kuhl of Baxter was driving a Dodge Durango and rear-ended a Ford Focus driven by 80-year-old Carolyn G. Hale of Brainerd. The rear-end crash then caused the Ford to strike a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Randy A. Bourassa, 32 of Pillager.

Kuhl and Bourassa were not injured. Hale and her passenger, Linda M. Hale, 47, Brainerd, were injured and transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Bourassa’s passenger, Bridjett K. Miller, 26, Pillager, also was taken to the hospital.

No updates were provided on their condition.