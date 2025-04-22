Weekday Lane Closures on Highway 210 in Baxter to Start May 5

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says weekday lane closures on Highway 210 through Baxter begin the first Monday in May.

According to a press release from MnDOT, those traveling on both directions on Highway 210 through Baxter will encounter lane closures and delays as roadwork begins on Monday, May 5th. The $4.5 million project will resurface both directions of the highway between Baxter Drive and Timberwood Drive, and improve access and traffic flow west of Highland Scenic Drive at Memorywood Drive.

Work will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. until noon on Fridays. There will be no work on weekends.

Work will begin on the west end of Highway 210 and move eastward. Motorists can expect single-lane closures each way with reduced speeds and changes to local access.

MnDOT says when the project is complete in early July, motorists will benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along Highway 210 through Baxter.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.