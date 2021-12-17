Wednesday Rain, Frigid Temperatures Create Poor Driving Conditions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With rain in December, Wednesday’s weather created poor driving conditions throughout last night and Thursday.

Warm weather started the day by melting snow in the area. Then, as the day went on, rain fell as the temperature plummeted. The combination of rain and frigid temperatures caused the roads to get increasingly icy.

By now, the state says the highways should be well maintained, but officials also point out where it can still be a little tricky.

“A lot of the main roads are getting better in a lot of places, but a lot of the issues for folks can be on those secondary roads, you know, the roads that maybe don’t get as much traffic, but they still can be problematic as far as dealing with pack snow, ice,” says Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Again, allow more time for travel and if you hear of information such as no travel advisories, things like that, please take note.”

Sgt. Grabow suggests that when driving on icy roads, don’t make any severe turns or brakes, because that would make the situation worse. He says to just take your foot off the gas and coast.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today