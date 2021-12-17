Lakeland PBS

Wednesday Rain, Frigid Temperatures Create Poor Driving Conditions

Dec. 16 2021

With rain in December, Wednesday’s weather created poor driving conditions throughout last night and Thursday.

Warm weather started the day by melting snow in the area. Then, as the day went on, rain fell as the temperature plummeted. The combination of rain and frigid temperatures caused the roads to get increasingly icy.

By now, the state says the highways should be well maintained, but officials also point out where it can still be a little tricky.

“A lot of the main roads are getting better in a lot of places, but a lot of the issues for folks can be on those secondary roads, you know, the roads that maybe don’t get as much traffic, but they still can be problematic as far as dealing with pack snow, ice,” says Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Again, allow more time for travel and if you hear of information such as no travel advisories, things like that, please take note.”

Sgt. Grabow suggests that when driving on icy roads, don’t make any severe turns or brakes, because that would make the situation worse. He says to just take your foot off the gas and coast.

