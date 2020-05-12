Website Creates Donating Platform For Front Line Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SendThanksNow.com, an online donating platform, has created a specific fund to help donate to Health Care workers.

“Over the last few months, our country has really come together to pay-it-forward, give back and honor those fighting on the frontlines – from food deliveries and coffee drops to the daily 7PM thank you neighborhood cheers,” said Adi Segal, Co-Founder of SendThanksNow.com. “We wanted to create a platform where anyone could express their gratitude to these workers first hand, and so far we’ve sent thanks to over 5,000 healthcare providers across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

To send a virtual thank you gift, users can go to www.SendThanksNow.com , and manually enter or search for a giftee who works across the healthcare industry.

