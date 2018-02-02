Website Challenge Aimed To Help Bemidji Non-Profits

True North Hackfest will celebrate it’s 2nd year this Spring and this time they’re adding a website challenge. True North Hackfest is a collaboration of local partners led by Greater Bemidji’s Launchpad with a mission to attract, retain, empower and showcase technology-minded individuals in the Bemidji region.

They are looking for teams of 2-6 people who are interested in displaying their talents and creativity in a competition to create websites for Bemidji non-profits. Each design team will be paired with a non-profit through a random drawing. The non-profits will have the opportunity to help the teams with their website design.

The event will begin on March 23rd. Each design team will have Friday night to work with their non-profits and develop the website over the next 24 hours. A judging panel will than award cash prizes to the winning teams.

The deadline for team registration is March 14th. Early bird registration is through March 1st. Non-profits interested in participating should apply no later than February 23rd. The online application can be found here. You can also pick up a paper application in person at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation or LaunchPad.