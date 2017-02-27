Weather Forces Road And Trail Closures

Due to wet conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be forced to close many roads and trails that are located in state parks, forests, and other recreation areas, according to a report by the Grand Rapids Herald Review.

Conditions are deteriorating at a fast pace, with some roads and trails already closed. The report states that many of the roads are not sturdy enough to hold vehicle traffic without major damage.

Visitors are asked to check park and forest websites before visiting, to ensure that the park is open.

According to the report, many of the roads and trails could be closed until May.