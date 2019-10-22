Lakeland PBS
We Rock The Spectrum Provides A Kid’s Gym For Children With Autism

Chaz MootzOct. 21 2019

For children with autism, finding a safe place to play and have fun at can sometimes be challenging.

“It’s just plain hard to find a place for kids to play and hang out around here especially in the colder months,” said Co-Owner of We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym Ben Martinka.

Thanks to We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym, children with autism now have a safe place to play at and feel at home.

“A lot of parents run into situations where they might feel embarrassed because of their child’s behavior and here is a place they can feel at home,” said Martinka.

There are about 80 We Rock The Spectrum locations around the country, however, this is the first one in Minnesota.

It helps to develop motor skills, help develop balance, confidence,” said Martinka.

The new gym is also a great place for children to interact and play with other children.

They can find peers that they might not have elsewhere and that interaction helps a lot as well as helps children who are near-typical also understand other children, it’s a place for diversity for child population to come together and have fun together,” said Martinka.

The We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym looks forward to having many smiles and laughs shared by many children for a long time.

There is open house for kids to play at the gym from Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

