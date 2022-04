Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, April 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Four Holocaust survivors collaborate with songwriters to turn their stories of survival into powerful pieces of music. The resulting songs, filled with joy and healing, celebrate the extraordinary lives of this aging population.