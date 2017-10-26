We Are The Clinic Is Ready To Serve Brainerd

We Are The Clinic opened their doors today to the public for an open house of their new reproductive health clinic.

The founders are focusing on reaching teens and young adults through evidence based reproductive healthcare and education. After surveys and other community outreach efforts the clinic is now open and prepared to serve the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The 4 women who started the journey long ago are so excited to see their business up and running. They have a passion for sharing knowledge and a goal of a healthy community.

Becky Twamley, the Executive Director said they started to see patients on Oct.9 and she has received many calls since then looking for more information. Twamley is excited to put her dream into action.