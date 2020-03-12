WCHA Cancels Remainder Of Mens Hockey Postseaon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The WCHA is cancelling the remaining rounds of the men’s hockey conference tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation.

A statement was released earlier today by WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson, ““In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are cancelling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”

The Bemidji State Men’s hockey was scheduled to host Bowling Green on Friday in the WCHA semifinals. BSU currently holds a 22-10-5 record.

