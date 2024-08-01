WCHA Announces 3-Year Extension with B1G+

The WCHA has announced they have signed a new three-year extension with B1G+ for exclusive streaming rights beginning next season.

This means Bemidji State women’s hockey games will continue to be available to stream on the B1G+ platform. The league is set to host two televised matchups on the Big Ten Network, though those games have not been decided yet.

The Beavers are set to open the season with a two-game series at home against Ohio State starting on Friday, September 27th before heading to Robert Morris the following Friday and Saturday.