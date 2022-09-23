Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.

The K9 alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics, and a search of the vehicle’s interior was conducted. During the search, approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl was discovered with a street value of about $36,000.

According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, Gordon was booked and arrested after the substance was found.

Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Gordon appeared in Wadena County District Court on Thursday, September 22nd, where cash bail in the amount of $15,000 was placed on Gordon to be released.

