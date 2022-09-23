Lakeland PBS

Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale

Justin OthoudtSep. 23 2022

John Gordon (Credit: Wadena County Sheriff’s Office)

A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.

The K9 alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics, and a search of the vehicle’s interior was conducted. During the search, approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl was discovered with a street value of about $36,000.

According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, Gordon was booked and arrested after the substance was found.

Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Gordon appeared in Wadena County District Court on Thursday, September 22nd, where cash bail in the amount of $15,000 was placed on Gordon to be released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust

Feds: 47 Exploited Pandemic to Steal $250M from Food Program

Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

Blackduck Man Faces Charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.