Watermark Art Festival Returns to Bemidji for it’s 54th Year

The Watermark Art Festival which is formerly known as “Art in the Park,” will be returning to Bemidji for it’s 54th year on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th, 2022.

This is a two-day festival that typically takes place at Library Park in downtown Bemidji.

This year’s event will have artist demonstrations throughout the festival, along with two music stages, and will feature more than one-hundred artists. Also to be expected, is an expanded food court with extra seating, and a free kid’s art space inside the Watermark Art Center.

There is no admission charge for this festival, and the Watermark Art Center will be open to the public on both days of the event. Festivities will start on July 16th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and festivities will start from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on July 17th.

