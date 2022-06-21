Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Festival Returns to Bemidji for it’s 54th Year

Emma HudziakJun. 21 2022

The Watermark Art Festival which is formerly known as “Art in the Park,” will be returning to Bemidji for it’s 54th year on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th, 2022.

This is a two-day festival that typically takes place at Library Park in downtown Bemidji.

This year’s event will have artist demonstrations throughout the festival, along with two music stages, and will feature more than one-hundred artists. Also to be expected, is an expanded food court with extra seating, and a free kid’s art space inside the Watermark Art Center.

There is no admission charge for this festival, and the Watermark Art Center will be open to the public on both days of the event. Festivities will start on July 16th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and festivities will start from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on July 17th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Voices Concerns Over Rail Corridor Plans

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents 2022 Bi-Annual Members Show

Bemidji’s Old Union Station Restaurant Renovated Into New Thrift Store

Cause of Downtown Bemidji Fire on St. Patrick’s Day Identified

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.