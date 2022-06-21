Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Festival Returns to Bemidji for 54th Year

Emma HudziakJun. 21 2022

The arts and crafts celebration Art in the Park is returning to Bemidji for its 54th year, this time under a new name.

This year’s Watermark Art Festival will held at Library Park in downtown Bemidji on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th. The two-day event will have artist demonstrations throughout the festival, along with two music stages, and will feature items for sale from more than 100 artists. There will also be an expanded food court with extra seating and a free kids’ art space inside the Watermark Art Center.

There is no admission charge for this festival, and the Watermark Art Center will be open to the public on both days of the event. Festivities will take place on July 16th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and will continue through July 17th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

By — Emma Hudziak

