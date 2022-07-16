Watermark Art Festival in Bemidji Kicks Off This Weekend
Art lovers from all over are in Bemidji this weekend for the city’s annual art festival. This is now the 54th year of what had been known as Art in the Park and is now called the Watermark Art Festival.
Vendors and artists were busy setting up today at Library Park and getting ready for a busy weekend at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Organizers say this year, there will be two live music stages, artist demonstrations, kids activities, food, and, of course, a lot of wonderful art.
The Watermark Art Festival will run from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, July 16th and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, July 17th.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.