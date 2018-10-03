Lakeland PBS
Watermark Art Center Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant

Anthony Scott
Oct. 3 2018
The National Endowment for the Arts is awarding Watermark Art Center a $10,000 grant to support the art center’s exhibitions and educational programming.

This grant was awarded through NEA’s Challenge America program, which supports small and mid-sized organizations that bring arts access to underserved populations.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the arts, whether they are in a small or large, rural or urban area,” said NEA Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “We are proud to support organizations such as Watermark Art Center that are providing opportunities for more people to experience and engage in the arts in their communities.”

“We are thrilled that the NEA recognized Watermark’s efforts to provide access to quality art programming in North Central Minnesota,” said Watermark Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “They understand the importance of professional arts programming and projects and recognize the potential of the arts in community development. We serve some of the counties that have the lowest per capita income in the state, and believe our role is to help make the arts as accessible as possible.”

 

