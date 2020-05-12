Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Center Offering “Stay Home” Craft Kits

Brad Hamilton — May. 12 2020

As part of the Spring “Makers” Series, Watermark Art Center in Bemidji has announced Stay Home Craft Kits & online tutorials for kids and families.

Accompanied with access to video tutorials developed by Education Director Jill Oakes, the ready-to-ship kits are for an in-home “studio” day. Three kits are currently available: Geometric Cork Coaster Set, Potted Wool Felt Succulents, and the Kid’s Beaded Word Bracelet. Kits are limited and member discounts will apply.

For more information, visit Watermark Art Center’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Greater Bemidji Starts Relief Fund to Support Local Businesses

Bemidji Special Olympics 2020 Virtual Games Starts Now Through May 18th

Brainerd Public Library Holding Art Contest For Book Club Readers

In Business: Lucky Dogs Opens For the Season With Takeout Service

Latest Stories

Greater Bemidji Starts Relief Fund to Support Local Businesses

Posted on May. 12 2020

Itasca County Sees Its First COVID-19 Related Deaths

Posted on May. 12 2020

County Road 149 in Crow Wing County To Be Closed For Culvert Repair

Posted on May. 12 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Pandemic Update For May 12th

Posted on May. 12 2020

Blue Ox Success Series Coming to Brainerd Lakes Area This Week

Posted on May. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.