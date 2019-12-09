Watermark Art Center in Bemidji to Showcase Gift Gallery Artists

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One art gallery in Bemidji will be giving patrons a look at how some artists craft their work this weekend.

On Saturday, December 14th, Watermark Art Center will host Shop 505’s gift gallery artists. Visitors will get to watch demonstrations, meet and greet with artists, and learn about their processes on regionally created art, including ceramic, glass, baskets, wood and fiber. Items at Shop 505 are available for purchase.

The Watermark Art Center has four galleries featuring rotating exhibits. Watermark also provides workshops and classes to teach different art techniques, along with becoming a member. The event starts at 10:30 am and plans to go until 2:30 pm.

