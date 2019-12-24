Watermark Art Center In Bemidji Lets Families Create Art Together

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since Christmas is just around the corner, families in Bemidji got a chance to make art inspired by the holidays at the Watermark Art Center.

The art center hosts arts and craft family events called Family Create. It’s a chance for families to create art together and it takes place every month. On Saturday, kids were able to choose various acrylic paint colors and tree trimmings.

“To offer affordable art classes to kids and families in the area. We’re making what we call Fantastical Christmas Trees. So, you can paint them anyway you want, use your imagination,” said Jill Oakes, Watermark Art Center Art Education Program Director.

The Watermark Art Center now offers an educational studio art gallery where they will be showcasing art from area schools each month.

