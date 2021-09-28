Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Center in Bemidji Featuring New Exhibit “Earth Matters”

Emma HudziakSep. 27 2021

It was a few weeks ago when the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji opened their new exhibit called “Earth Matters” to the public. Earth Matters is a contemporary international juried exhibit sponsored by the Surface Design Association (SDA). With three hundred pieces of artwork submitted for this year’s theme, the environment, one juror has selected only 48 pieces from 44 artists.

This year’s juror, Nnenna Okore, is an artist that researches material culture and ecological issues. Okore, wanted to bring forth her personal lens in order to take a broad concept and turn it into a more targeted exhibition. Okore noted, “that the works are sort of meaningfully disruptive and thought provoking, they collectively speak to the need to be attuned with our world.” Okore also says that the final selection was really based on merit.

The exhibit shows how the visual concepts and the materials were effectively and uniquely used to provoke and unsettle the audience. Executive Director of SDA, Karena Bennett, shared that what is unique about an artist is when they can take chaos and bring forth meaningful order.

The “Earth Matters” exhibit will be on display through Friday, October 30th. The Watermark Art Center is open Monday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.

