Watermark Art Center Featuring New Exhibit

Brad Hamilton — May. 27 2020

An official from Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center announced that an exhibit by Master Bead Artist Thomas Stillday, will be extended through July 2020 in the “Miikanan” Gallery.

“While we (Watermark Art Center) have had the exhibit online during the COVID -19 closure, seeing it in the gallery is special.  So in an effort to allow people to see the work in person, sometime in the near future, we have extended the exhibit ” explained Miikanan Gallery Program Director, Karen Goulet.

Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave N. Virtual exhibits, experiences, and education can be viewed online at WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Watermark is currently closed to the public and is in the process of developing plans and procedures to safely reopen.

 

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

