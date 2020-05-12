Watermark Art Center Announces Stay Home Craft Kits
As part of the Spring “Makers” Series, Watermark Art Center announces Stay Home Craft Kits & online tutorials for kids and families.
Accompanied with access to video tutorials developed by Education Director Jill Oakes, the ready-to-ship kits are for an in-home “studio” day.
Three kits are currently available: Geometric Cork Coaster Set, Potted Wool Felt Succulents, and the Kid’s Beaded Word Bracelet. Kits are limited and member discounts will apply.
For more information, you can visit their website: www.WatermarkArtCenter.org
