As part of the Spring “Makers” Series, Watermark Art Center announces Stay Home Craft Kits & online tutorials for kids and families.

Accompanied with access to video tutorials developed by Education Director Jill Oakes, the ready-to-ship kits are for an in-home “studio” day.

Three kits are currently available: Geometric Cork Coaster Set, Potted Wool Felt Succulents, and the Kid’s Beaded Word Bracelet. Kits are limited and member discounts will apply.

For more information, you can visit their website: www.WatermarkArtCenter.org

