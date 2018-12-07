Water Tower Citizens Committee Working On Strategies To Save The Historic Tower

A citizens committee has recently been formed in Brainerd to work towards a common goal: to save the Historic Water Tower.

The Water Tower Citizen’s Committee was created this fall with the goal of raising enough money in the public sector to save the historic water tower. The committee is currently focusing on marketing and how to get the word out to the community and area businesses about their need for funds. The Brainerd City Council gave the committee two years to raise the estimated $3 million needed to save the tower.

“Right now there are various efforts going forward to raise money and that’s wonderful. The enthusiasm has been just so encouraging. The dilemma is that right now there isn’t a coordinated effort and so one of the things I believe the committee will be looking at will be more of a coordinated effort,” said Mary Koep, Water Tower Citizens Committee Chair.

The water tower’s future came into question when stucco began falling from the tower last summer. The city estimated that it would cost around $3 million to save and preserve the water tower that was built between 1919 and 1922. It is one of two towers by the architect still standing and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

“The water tower has been called Paul Bunyan’s flashlight, Paul Bunyan’s steak knife, all sorts of things kind of segwayed in with the Paul Bunyan legend in the area. But whatever they call it we need to save it,” added Koep. “And we will.”

The Water Tower Citizens Committee will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, December 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room at Brainerd City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.