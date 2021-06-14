Water Skier Seriously Injured in Accident in Remer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 24-year old water skier was injured on Friday, June 11 after falling into the water and losing consciousness on Long Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 AM, the office received a report of an injured water skier on Long Lake in Remer.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 24-year old male from Chaska was being pulled by a boat while waterskiing. According to the release, the victim lost control and fell into the water, striking his head and losing consciousness.

Friends and family got the victim from the water into the boat where they administered CPR. Deputies assisted with CPr, regaining a pulse.

The victim was transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital.

