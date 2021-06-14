Lakeland PBS

Water Skier Seriously Injured in Accident in Remer

Nick UrsiniJun. 14 2021

A 24-year old water skier was injured on Friday, June 11 after falling into the water and losing consciousness on Long Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 AM, the office received a report of an injured water skier on Long Lake in Remer.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 24-year old male from Chaska was being pulled by a boat while waterskiing. According to the release, the victim lost control and fell into the water, striking his head and losing consciousness.

Friends and family got the victim from the water into the boat where they administered CPR. Deputies assisted with CPr, regaining a pulse.

The victim was transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

It’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend in Minnesota

Lakewood Health System Receives $27,300 Grant

FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer’s Drug Panned by Experts

Red Flag Warning Expanded Across Northern Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.