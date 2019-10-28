Water Sample Reveals Zebra Mussel Larvae in Mile Lake in Cass County

Lakeland PBS
Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 28 2019

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a water sample taken from Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack in Cass County includes zebra mussel larvae.

A DNR researcher scientist found 17 microscopic zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, in a water sample taken from the lake in September. While no adult or juvenile zebra mussels have been reported, the number of veligers indicates a reproducing population. The lake will be added to the infested waters list for zebra mussels so people who gather bait or fish regularly can take necessary precautions.

Other lake users should follow the same “Clean, Drain, Dispose” steps that are legally required, regardless if the body of water is on the infested waters list.

Clean: Watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species

Drain: All water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport

Dispose: Unwanted bait in the trash.

Lake property owners should also carefully and regularly check all water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

Note that it is important to follow Minnesota’s law and keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water. For anyone transporting a dock or lift from a shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

You should contact the DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if you think you’ve found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

