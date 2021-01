Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Thursday morning, water protectors locked to each other inside a Line 3 pipe segment halting construction at an Enbridge worksite as dozens more held space according to a press release.

According to the release, the site is a few miles from a large Enbridge man camp operating in the township of Backus.

