Water Main Breaks at BSU Campus, Flooding an Underground Tunnel

A water main broke at Bemidji State University today, flooding an underground tunnel at the school.

The water break was reported at around 2:24 this afternoon between the Upper Hobson Memorial Union building and the A.C. Clark Library, which flooded the tunnel between the two buildings.

The City of Bemidji was able to shut off the water at the street level shortly after at 2:45. As a result, there is currently no water to either the upper or lower levels of Hobson Memorial Union, leaving restrooms, sinks, and any other water supply in those buildings out of order. Crews are working to repair the leak as quickly as possible, but water will remain off until further notice.

BSU officials say they currently have the situation under control. Once they arrived, they shut the water off to the affected area then discovered a crack in the foundation just before the second set of stairs heading towards the A.C. Clark Library. Officials are hopeful that water will return to the area in about one or two weeks, but they didn’t want to give an official estimate with the incoming low temperatures about to hit the area.

With the cold temperatures, water on many outside surfaces began to freeze instantly and left almost the entire area between Bridgeman Hall and Centennial Plaza covered in ice, which also extended down to the entrances of Hagg-Sauer Hall. Facility crew are putting sand and salt on the sidewalks, but they’re urging the public to use caution when walking in that area.