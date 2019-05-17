Water Main Break In Bemidji’s Nymore Neighborhood Floods Nearby Homes

Several Bemidji area residents were facing flooded basements and other issues after the water main in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood broke and drained into the sewer system on Thursday. Officials are not sure exactly how many homes are affected.

Construction crews were working on a project at the intersection of Pershing Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE when the water main broke. Contractors at the scene told Lakeland News that the hole they were working in filled up in minutes, and sewer systems in the immediate area were affected.

City officials were still working to assess the impact on the neighborhood. Residents affected by Thursday’s water main break can call the City of Bemidji’s Public Works Department at 218-333-1850.