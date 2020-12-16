Lakeland PBS

Water Main Break in Bemidji on Highway 197/Park Ave. NW

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2020

A water main broke in Bemidji Tuesday night, affecting a four-block radius near Highway 197 and Park Ave. NW to at least 21st Street NW.

The water main broke under the highway, but water is flooding the road. There’s no travel advised in the area as roads are becoming icy. City officials hope to have the situation fixed by the morning. Homes and businesses in the area will see reduced water pressure tonight or may see no water pressure at all.

Lakeland News hopes to have more details on this tomorrow.

