“Water Connects Us All” Conference Set For June 17 & 18 In Walker

Jun. 14 2019

The executive director of the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates stopped in Brainerd this week to talk about a major event coming up in Walker, “Water Connects Us All.”

“Water Connects Us All” is being put on by the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary and annual meeting. The Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates is an advocacy group that focuses on protecting Minnesota’s lake and river heritage. The group is hosting the new commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Sarah Strommen, to give the keynote address.

“If you look at Minnesota’s towns and cities, they’re all adjacent to a lake or a river. It’s our identity. It’s the core of our economy. It’s why we live here,” said Jeff Forester, MN Lakes & Rivers Advocates executive director. “So we should be protecting it.”

The event will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18 at Northern Lights Casino.

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson

