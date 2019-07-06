Lakeland PBS
Water Carnival: Battle of the Midway 4!

Jul. 5 2019

After three years of sports taking the lead in our competition of skill, for the first time ever, we welcome back two of our competitors and add one first timer.

To start things off, we test their strength in the hangman competition. Shirelle Moore takes the lead by hanging on for 31 seconds, beating out our other competitors.

Next, we head over to the foot darts! Sports director AJ Feldman channels some World Cup fever and gets closest to the bullseye! We are now tied in our classic game of news versus sports.

Up next, a race!…to put out the fire! Shirelle steps out from the rest with two victories!

We now head to round five by throwing some darts! With only one throw, Malaak Khattab pops three balloons.

And Malaak is heading to the block game to test her throwing arm! Once again, she throws the heat and knocks down the most blocks. It is now a tied game between Shirelle and Malaak. For the tie breaker, we head to the goblet game.

And just like that, for the first time ever, the sports department has been unseated, and we have a new female champion: Malaak Khataab is officially the 2019 Queen of the Carnival!

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival continues tomorrow with Family Day and wraps up Sunday with the Grand Parade and the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show.

