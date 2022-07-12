Waste Management & Flood Debris Programs Available

Click to print (Opens in new window)

“Koochiching County residents affected by the flood debris/waste disaster will be approved for properties assessed to have flood damage.

This will also pertain to residents who did not have insurance coverage at the July 12 Board of Commissioners Meeting.

Matthew Gouin, Director – Koochiching County Environmental Services shared, “In

order to properly dispose of this flood waste, the County is establishing a Temporary Residential Curbside Flood Waste Pick-up Program. Non-residential properties will be assessed and waste management assistance may be provided on a case-by-case basis.”

For those looking for assistance, they can register or visit the Environmental Services Department (ESD) website at co.koochiching.mn.us for any questions, call ESD 218-283-1157.

