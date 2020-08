Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

August 21 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Washington Week is the longest-running primetime news and public affairs program on television. The show features a group of journalists participating in a roundtable discussion of major news events.