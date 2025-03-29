Warroad’s Slukynksy Brothers Power Western Michigan to NCAA Tournament 1st Round Win

It probably comes as no surprise to Warroad fans that the Slukynsky brothers are having success at the collegiate level. Both are currently playing at Western Michigan, with Hampton starting in goal as a freshman, and Grant anchoring the 2nd line at the center position. And last night that success was on full display with a thrilling double overtime finish in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Fargo Regional.

“I saw Zach Nehring cut to the middle,” said Grant of his game winning goal. “He’s a big strong power forward and he was able to get it on the net and I saw the puck there and got a swipe on it and fortunately went in.”

Grant Slukynsky’s goal gave Western Michigan its second ever win in the NCAA Tournament while also giving his brother Hampton his first ever tourney win. The freshman had a terrific performance of his own, turning aside 28 shots, eight of them in the extra two frames.

“There’s been a couple of those games in the past couple weeks where it’s kind of tough to stay in it when you’re not getting too much action,” said Hampton of the few shots he saw in overtime. “But I thought they had a decent amount of o-zone time. So, even though you’re not getting shots here, you’re still moving around and you know you’re in the game. So, I felt good all game and I was pretty dialed in and into it all game and I was happy we got the win.”

Western Michigan will now play UMass in the regional final in Fargo tomorrow night with a spot in the Frozen Four in Saint Louis on the line. If they win, it would be the Broncos first Frozen Four appearance in program history.