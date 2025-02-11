Warroad’s Riverbend Skate Path Becoming Another Staple for the Community

Hockey is the staple of the Warroad community – that’s why they were given the name Hockeytown USA. But another staple of the community over the last few years has been the Warroad Riverbend Skate Path.

When COVID shut down hockey arenas across the area, two neighbors got together to create backyard hockey rinks along the Warroad River. That would eventually lead to a two-and-a-half-mile-long skate path that would go on to later break the record for the longest skate path in the United States.