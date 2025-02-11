Feb 10, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Warroad’s Riverbend Skate Path Becoming Another Staple for the Community

Hockey is the staple of the Warroad community – that’s why they were given the name Hockeytown USA. But another staple of the community over the last few years has been the Warroad Riverbend Skate Path.

When COVID shut down hockey arenas across the area, two neighbors got together to create backyard hockey rinks along the Warroad River. That would eventually lead to a two-and-a-half-mile-long skate path that would go on to later break the record for the longest skate path in the United States.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Brainerd Ymca

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

Community

Hundreds of Snowmobilers Gather in Bemidji for Annual MnUSA Winter Rendezvous

News

Timberwolves Sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez Back on Track After Arbitration Ruling

Education & Government

Rep. Stauber Reintroduces Bill to Overturn Mining Ban Near Boundary Waters

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win to Complete Sweep of Michigan Tech