Warroad’s Carson Pilgrim, Roseau’s Noah Urness Garner AP All-State Honors
The Minnesota Associated Press has released the 2023-24 all-state boys hockey teams, and two area boys made the list.
Forward Carson Pilgrim from Warroad garnered first-team honors. The senior captain was a Mr. Hockey finalist, finishing the season with 708 points and a third-place finish at the state tournament. He is committed to play at the University of North Dakota next year.
Another Mr. Hockey finalist, senior captain Noah Urness of Roseau, made second team all-state as a forward. The St. Cloud State commit finished the season with 81 points.
Here is a full list of all-state boys’ hockey players:
First team:
- Forward — Hagen Burrows, senior, Minnetonka
- Forward — Carson Pilgrim, senior, Warroad
- Forward — Jackson Nevers, senior, Edina
- Defense — John Stout, senior, Minnetonka
- Defense — Joey Mugaas, senior, Orono
- Goalie — Kam Hendrickson, senior, Chanhassen
Second team:
- Forward — Gavin Uhlenkamp, senior, Chanhassen
- Forward — Noah Urness, senior, Roseau
- Forward — (tie) Wyatt Farrell, senior, La Crescent-Hokah
- Forward — (tie) Nolan Roed, senior, White Bear Lake
- Forward — (tie) Rhys Wallin, senior, Wayzata
- Defense — Hawke Huff, senior, Wayzata
- Defense — Owen Buesgens, senior, Chanhassen
- Goalie — Hunter Bauer, senior, Minnetonka
