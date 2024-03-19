Lakeland PBS

Warroad’s Carson Pilgrim, Roseau’s Noah Urness Garner AP All-State Honors

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2024

The Minnesota Associated Press has released the 2023-24 all-state boys hockey teams, and two area boys made the list.

Forward Carson Pilgrim from Warroad garnered first-team honors. The senior captain was a Mr. Hockey finalist, finishing the season with 708 points and a third-place finish at the state tournament. He is committed to play at the University of North Dakota next year.

Another Mr. Hockey finalist, senior captain Noah Urness of Roseau, made second team all-state as a forward. The St. Cloud State commit finished the season with 81 points.

Here is a full list of all-state boys’ hockey players:

First team:

  • Forward — Hagen Burrows, senior, Minnetonka
  • Forward — Carson Pilgrim, senior, Warroad
  • Forward — Jackson Nevers, senior, Edina
  • Defense — John Stout, senior, Minnetonka
  • Defense — Joey Mugaas, senior, Orono
  • Goalie — Kam Hendrickson, senior, Chanhassen

Second team:

  • Forward — Gavin Uhlenkamp, senior, Chanhassen
  • Forward — Noah Urness, senior, Roseau
  • Forward — (tie) Wyatt Farrell, senior, La Crescent-Hokah
  • Forward — (tie) Nolan Roed, senior, White Bear Lake
  • Forward — (tie) Rhys Wallin, senior, Wayzata
  • Defense — Hawke Huff, senior, Wayzata
  • Defense — Owen Buesgens, senior, Chanhassen
  • Goalie — Hunter Bauer, senior, Minnetonka

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.