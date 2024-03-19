Warroad’s Carson Pilgrim, Roseau’s Noah Urness Garner AP All-State Honors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Associated Press has released the 2023-24 all-state boys hockey teams, and two area boys made the list.

Forward Carson Pilgrim from Warroad garnered first-team honors. The senior captain was a Mr. Hockey finalist, finishing the season with 708 points and a third-place finish at the state tournament. He is committed to play at the University of North Dakota next year.

Another Mr. Hockey finalist, senior captain Noah Urness of Roseau, made second team all-state as a forward. The St. Cloud State commit finished the season with 81 points.

Here is a full list of all-state boys’ hockey players:

First team:

Forward — Hagen Burrows, senior, Minnetonka

Forward — Carson Pilgrim, senior, Warroad

Forward — Jackson Nevers, senior, Edina

Defense — John Stout, senior, Minnetonka

Defense — Joey Mugaas, senior, Orono

Goalie — Kam Hendrickson, senior, Chanhassen

Second team:

Forward — Gavin Uhlenkamp, senior, Chanhassen

Forward — Noah Urness, senior, Roseau

Forward — (tie) Wyatt Farrell, senior, La Crescent-Hokah

Forward — (tie) Nolan Roed, senior, White Bear Lake

Forward — (tie) Rhys Wallin, senior, Wayzata

Defense — Hawke Huff, senior, Wayzata

Defense — Owen Buesgens, senior, Chanhassen

Goalie — Hunter Bauer, senior, Minnetonka

