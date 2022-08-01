Warroad To Host 2024 Hockey Day Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to Hockeytown, USA in 2024. Warroad will host the 18th annual statewide hockey celebration.

The announcement was made this past weekend at the annual Warroad Celebrity Golf Tournament and the jersey retirement of former Warroad great, T.J. Oshie. The Warroad Athletic Complex on Elk Street will be the host venue for the week-long activities.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey”. This will be the first time that the town of Warroad has hosted Hockey Day Minnesota. Previous Northern Minnesota host sites include Baudette Bay in 2007 & 2008, Hermantown in 2010, Moorhead in 2011, Grand Rapids in 2013, Duluth in 2016, and Bemidji in 2019.

Additional details including the date of Warroad’s Hockey Day Celebration, the matchups of local teams competing, and official schedule will be announced at a later date.

