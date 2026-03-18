Mar 19, 2026 | By: Collin Burns
Warroad Schools Under Lockdown Due to Potential Active Threat
A lockdown at Warroad School has been lifted after authorities determined there was no credible threat to students or staff. According to Warroad Police Chief Wade Steinbring, the Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 8 am this morning, reporting a potential active threat at Warroad School. Law Enforcement Officers placed the school on lockdown and began their investigation, but found there was no credible threat to students or staff.