Dec 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Warroad Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Shooting Death of Wife

David Corneliusen Cg

David Corneliusen (Credit: Roseau County Sheriff’s Office)

A 65-year-old Warroad man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

David Corneliusen was accused of shooting his wife, 65-year-old Mary Corneliusen, in their Warroad area home on August 23rd, 2023. He entered a Noorgaard plea, which means he agrees the evidence is sufficient for a jury to find him guilty but does not remember the circumstances of the offense.

Corneliusen was sentenced to 261 months in prison, which is 21 years and nine months. He is credited with 476 days served in jail.

