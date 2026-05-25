May 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Warroad Man on Dirt Bike Dies After Crashing Into Deer

A Warroad man has died after striking a deer while riding a dirt bike on the highway in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened at around 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Mark Russell Smith, age 66, was traveling north on his bike along Highway 169 and was just north of County Road 450 in Spang Township, or around five miles from Hill City. Smith then struck the deer in the roadway and died at the scene.

The State Patrol reports Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Road conditions were dry when the incident took place, and no alcohol is believed to be involved.

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