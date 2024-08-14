Warroad Man Dies After Collision Between Dump Truck and Grain Truck

A 59-year-old Warroad man has died after a collision between a dump truck and a grain truck in Roseau County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Richard Hasbrouck was the driver of the dump truck and died following the crash, which happened Tuesday night about seven miles southeast of Warroad in Cedarbend Township.

According to the incident report, the gravel truck was eastbound on County Road 12 and the grain truck was southbound on 530th Avenue when they collided at the intersection. The report does not say who had the right of way, but Google Street View shows a stop sign for traffic traveling on 530th Avenue and no stop sign for traffic on County Road 12.

The driver of the grain truck, 39-year-old Tyson Lovejoy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in the grain truck also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.