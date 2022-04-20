Warroad Man Dead After Train Strikes His Vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 44-year-old Warroad man is dead after a train struck the vehicle he was driving.

Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust reports Richard Lussier died in the collision that happened on Friday, April 15th east of Warroad.

Witnesses report that Lussier’s vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks between the railroad crossing arms on County Road 12 at the intersection of Highway 11. A Canadian National Railroad train struck Lussier’s vehicle, and Lussier was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is planned and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today