Lakeland PBS

Warroad Man Dead After Train Strikes His Vehicle

Lakeland News — Apr. 19 2022

A 44-year-old Warroad man is dead after a train struck the vehicle he was driving.

Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust reports Richard Lussier died in the collision that happened on Friday, April 15th east of Warroad.

Witnesses report that Lussier’s vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks between the railroad crossing arms on County Road 12 at the intersection of Highway 11. A Canadian National Railroad train struck Lussier’s vehicle, and Lussier was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is planned and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

More Info Released on Pelican Rapids Shooting That Led to Manhunt

Updated: Fatal Crash Involving Two Vehicles Near Backus on Highway 371

No Charges Filed in No-Knock Warrant Killing of Amir Locke

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting Tribal Officer Last Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.