Jun 9, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Warroad Local & Stanley Cup Champ Oshie Retires After 16 Years in the NHL

Warroad’s T.J. Oshie has announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NHL.

The 38-year-old right winger was the St. Louis Blues’ first round draft pick in 2005 and would later find his way to the Washington Capitals in 2015, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2018.

Oshie won two state titles at Warroad in ’03 and ’05, the latter year of which he was named First Team All-State and finished as a Mr. Hockey finalist after scoring 100 points on 37 goals and 63 assists.

