Dec 26, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman

Warroad Local Hampton Slukynsky Makes World Juniors USA Hockey Team

Hampton Slukynsky, a former goalie on the Warroad Warrior boys’ hockey team, has made his way to the World Junior Championship for Team USA.

Slukynsky started for the Warriors from 2021 to 2023, averaging a 0.933 save percentage and having 18 shutouts during his time in Warroad. He was then drafted by the LA Kings once he became eligible and made it to the United States Hockey League playoffs last season as a part of the Fargo Force. He currently plays for Western Michigan University in the NCAA.

Slukynsky didn’t get any playing time Thursday when Team USA steamrolled over Germany 10-4, but he may get a chance when the United States takes on Latvia on Saturday, December 28th.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Brainerd Ymca

NWMF Ad

Related News

Sports

Bemidji High School Bowlers Making Their Mark on the Program

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Back to Winning with 6-0 Victory Over Crookston

Sports

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Holds Off Rival Grand Forks-Red River 4-2

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Holds Alumni Game During Holiday Break