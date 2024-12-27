Warroad Local Hampton Slukynsky Makes World Juniors USA Hockey Team

Hampton Slukynsky, a former goalie on the Warroad Warrior boys’ hockey team, has made his way to the World Junior Championship for Team USA.

Slukynsky started for the Warriors from 2021 to 2023, averaging a 0.933 save percentage and having 18 shutouts during his time in Warroad. He was then drafted by the LA Kings once he became eligible and made it to the United States Hockey League playoffs last season as a part of the Fargo Force. He currently plays for Western Michigan University in the NCAA.

Slukynsky didn’t get any playing time Thursday when Team USA steamrolled over Germany 10-4, but he may get a chance when the United States takes on Latvia on Saturday, December 28th.