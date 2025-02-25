Warroad Girls’ Hockey’s State Title Streak Ends with OT Loss to Dodge County

History was on the line Saturday when Warroad and Dodge County met in the girls’ hockey Class A state championship at the Xcel Energy Center.

It was a rematch of last year’s title game with the Warriors trying to become the first girls’ hockey team in Minnesota to four-peat as state champs, while the Wildcats were trying to avenge last year’s loss and win their title in program history. Warroad was the 3-seed and Dodge County was the top seed, with each having only allowed one goal in this year’s state tournament prior to their match-up.

Dodge County came away with a 4-3 overtime victory, ending Warroad’s reign in the Class A state championship. After the game, it was tough to hear some words from the Warriors, but they gave them anyway as they talked about what it meant to be able to wear that jersey one last time.

“You know, obviously, we didn’t we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but there has to be has to be a loser, there has to be a winner,” said senior forward and captain Kaiya Sandy as she fought back tears. “But you know, this loss doesn’t take away from the whole season. We had in all five years [we got to] play together. So, I’m going to remember the positives and I’m going to remember that comeback we had in the third and remember all the, all the wins we got. Not this, not this one loss.”

“I’m just really proud to be a Warrior,” added senior defenseman and captain Katy Comstock.

There certainly is a lot for those two captains to be proud of regardless of the outcome of that final game and the title streak ending at three. Warriors is one of four schools in girls’ hockey to accomplish that feat, and the Warriors still have their 10-year straight section championship streak alive.

After the game, they also announced the 2025 Class A all-tournament team, and Warroad had four girls make the team, and only one of them will graduate this spring. Besides Comstock, there was also sophomore forward Jaylie French, junior forward Taylor Reese, and junior goaltender Payton Rolli.

Comstock will be playing at Bemidji State next season.