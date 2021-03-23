Warroad Girls Hockey Wins Sixth-Straight Section Title, Hoping High-Powered Offense Can Carry The Warriors At State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Warroad girls hockey team won their sixth-straight Section 8A championship last week with a 6-0 win over Thief River Falls. Now, the Warriors are eyeing a state title, which would be their first since 2011.

Warroad went 19-1 in the regular season and has scored 6+ goals in 15 of their 20 games. The Warriors’ high-powered offense is led by Miss Hockey finalist Geno Hendrickson.

Warroad will open up the state tournament on Friday, March 26 at 11:00 A.M. against Rochester Lourdes.