Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls Hockey Wins Sixth-Straight Section Title, Hoping High-Powered Offense Can Carry The Warriors At State

Chaz MootzMar. 23 2021

The Warroad girls hockey team won their sixth-straight Section 8A championship last week with a 6-0 win over Thief River Falls. Now, the Warriors are eyeing a state title, which would be their first since 2011.

Warroad went 19-1 in the regular season and has scored 6+ goals in 15 of their 20 games. The Warriors’ high-powered offense is led by Miss Hockey finalist Geno Hendrickson.

Warroad will open up the state tournament on Friday, March 26 at 11:00 A.M. against Rochester Lourdes.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Roseau Girls Hockey Falls to Alexandria in Section 8AA Final

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Beats Lake of the Woods in 1st Postseason Game

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Falls to Alexandria in Triple OT

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Hangs on to Beat Clearbrook-Gonvick in Section 8A

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Post-traumatic stress and Veterans

Posted on Mar. 19 2021

Backroads - David Stoddard

Posted on Mar. 18 2021

Lakeland Currents - The Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program

Posted on Mar. 12 2021

Lakeland Currents - Concordia Language Villages Welcome a New Director

Posted on Mar. 5 2021

Lakeland Currents - Regional Summer Camps in 2021

Posted on Feb. 26 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.