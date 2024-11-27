Warroad Girls’ Hockey Wins Big Over Bemidji 9-3 on the Road

Bemidji girls’ hockey was coming off a tough loss to Class AA 3rd-ranked Hill-Murray over the weekend but were 4-2 to start the season and were looking to rebound. Another team looking to rebound after a weekend loss is top-ranked and reigning three-peat Class A state champion Warroad, who suffered their first loss of the year to Class A 5th-ranked Orono on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks were hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night. The last time these two teams duked it out at the BCA, the Jacks won a 1-0 grinder. This game, however, was the exact opposite, where Warroad went on to win big 9-3 over Bemidji.

Olivia Anthony, Kaiya Sandy, and Taylor Reese each had two for the Warriors, and Samantha Earhart, Vivienne Marcowka, and Jaylie French also scored. For the Jacks, Bailey Rupp had two goals and Naomi Johnson had one.